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Domitian Tamas-Selicean

Senior Software Engineer

Domitian Tamas-Selicean , PhD, is a senior software engineer and agile facilitator in the Akamai Media Client team.

Posts by Domitian Tamas-Selicean

Akamai Blog | Enhancing Video Streaming Quality for Exoplayer -- Part 2: Buffering Strategy to Lower Startup Time and Video On-Demand Rebuffering

October 23, 2019Domitian Tamas-Selicean

The first part of this blog series discussed about the quality of user experience (QoE) metrics and two strategies that heavily influence the QoE: the bitrate selection...

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