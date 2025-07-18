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Eric Bach

Engagement Manager, Akamai.

Eric Bach is an Engagement Manager at Akamai.

Posts by Eric Bach

Optimizing Government Websites for Peak Traffic Events

July 18, 2025Eric Bach and Chris Eldon

Learn how to proactively withstand peak traffic events and improve your government website’s performance and security posture.

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