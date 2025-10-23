Ira Dworkin is an accomplished senior executive with a proven track record of leading the creation and launch of cutting-edge consumer services for media and entertainment organizations.

As Managing Director at FPT Software, he specializes in enterprise-level technology solutions that deliver cost-effective, innovative products and services. With deep expertise in OTT/IPTV/VOD systems, video streaming, and digital video delivery, Ira has successfully strengthened technology infrastructures for start-ups and established organizations, enhancing agility and driving sustainable competitive advantage.