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Ira Dworkin

Managing Director at FPT Software

Ira Dworkin is an accomplished senior executive with a proven track record of leading the creation and launch of cutting-edge consumer services for media and entertainment organizations. 

As Managing Director at FPT Software, he specializes in enterprise-level technology solutions that deliver cost-effective, innovative products and services. With deep expertise in OTT/IPTV/VOD systems, video streaming, and digital video delivery, Ira has successfully strengthened technology infrastructures for start-ups and established organizations, enhancing agility and driving sustainable competitive advantage.

Posts by Ira Dworkin

Unlocking Hidden Value: How AI Transforms Media Archives into Revenue Engines

October 23, 2025Joseph Glover and Ira Dworkin

Learn how Akamai and FPT can help your organization search, analyze, and monetize its massive video archives.

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