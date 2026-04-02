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Katie Sedlar

Software Engineer

Katie Sedlar is a Software Engineer at Akamai.

Posts by Katie Sedlar

PGBouncer: Connection Pooling for Managed PostgreSQL Databases

April 02, 2026Katie Sedlar

Learn how enabling PGBouncer reduces connection overhead, frees up server resources for query execution and disk caching, and improves performance at scale.

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