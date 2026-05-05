Keith Jordan is Director of Product Development within the Security Technology Group at Akamai, where he leads the delivery of Zero Trust capabilities for U.S. federal agencies. He specializes in translating Zero Trust strategy into operational architecture — advancing identity-centric security, microsegmentation, secure access, and resilient enterprise design across complex, high-risk mission environments.

Keith spent more than 15 years in operational and defense acquisition leadership roles in the U.S. Army. He uses a mission-first approach that integrates security architecture, acquisition strategy, and execution to deliver scalable, FedRAMP-aligned outcomes that strengthen enterprise resilience.