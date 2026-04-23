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Maor Dahan

Posts by Maor Dahan

A Shortcut to Coercion: Incomplete Patch of APT28's Zero-Day Leads to CVE-2026-32202

April 23, 2026Maor Dahan

Akamai researchers reveal how an incomplete patch for APT28's zero-day led to CVE-2026-32202, a zero-click vulnerability enabling NTLM authentication coercion.

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Inside the Fix: Analysis of In-the-Wild Exploit of CVE-2026-21513

February 20, 2026Maor Dahan

Read how PatchDiff-AI uncovered the root cause of CVE-2026-21513 — an actively exploited MSHTML vulnerability — and how APT28 leveraged it in real-world attacks.

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Patch Wednesday: Root Cause Analysis with LLMs

December 10, 2025Maor Dahan

PatchDiff-AI is a new AI-driven multi-agent system that ingests Patch Tuesday metadata and generates a fully automated root-cause analysis report.

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Inside the Fix: AI-Powered Root Cause Analysis of CVE-2025-60719

December 08, 2025Maor Dahan

Using PatchDiff-AI, we can quickly analyze the security patch that, according to the vendor advisory, fixes the vulnerability.

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Cryptominers’ Anatomy: Shutting Down Mining Botnets

June 24, 2025Maor Dahan

In the final installment of Cryptominers’ Anatomy, Akamai researchers analyze cryptominers and reveal a novel technique to shut down mining botnet campaigns.

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Cryptominers’ Anatomy: Analyzing Cryptominers

March 19, 2025Maor Dahan

Part two of this three-part Cryptominers’ Anatomy series presents a comprehensive analysis of active campaigns that exploit different mining topologies.

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Cryptominers’ Anatomy: Cryptomining Internals

February 06, 2025Maor Dahan

Part one of this three-part cryptominers’ anatomy series examines cryptocurrency fundamentals, including which mining topologies used by attackers and why.

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