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Ron Mankivsky

Senior Researcher

Ron Mankivsky is a Senior Researcher at Akamai.

Posts by Ron Mankivsky

2024: Old CVEs, New Targets — Active Exploitation of ThinkPHP

June 05, 2024Ron Mankivsky and Maxim Zavodchik

Akamai researchers have observed a new campaign that targets ThinkPHP applications and subsequently drops a web shell named Dama.

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