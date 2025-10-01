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Sam Preston

Posts by Sam Preston

DNS Hijacking 101: How It Happens and What You Can Do to Prevent It

October 01, 2025Sam Preston

DNS hijacking can route your online traffic to harmful sites. Learn how this attack works, the risks it poses, and how to safeguard your network against it.

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Vulnerable to Bulletproof: Protect TLS via Certificate Posture Management

July 18, 2025Sam Preston

Learn how Certificate Posture Management helps protect TLS, ensure compliance with industry standards, and prepare for emerging threats like quantum computing.

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What Is DNSSEC, and How Does It Work?

April 11, 2025Sam Preston

Read how DNSSEC enhances security by adding cryptographic signatures to DNS records, ensuring data is securely transmitted over Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

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Protect and Elevate Your DNS with Akamai Shield NS53

May 29, 2024Sam Preston

Learn how Akamai Shield NS53 can protect your capital investment into on-premises DNS infrastructure and significantly improve performance.

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Edge DNS and the Top-Level Domain Hosting

October 06, 2022Sam Preston

Akamai Edge DNS offers the scale and functionality to meet ICANN’s intensive requirements for hosting a generic top-level domain (gTLD) zone in DNS.

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Akamai Blog | Edge DNS Secondary Implementation: Order of Operations for NS Zone and Registrar Records

May 27, 2021Sam Preston

Akamai Edge DNS service delivers edge-based, authoritative domain services for thousands of organizations.

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Finding the Best Servers to Answer Queries — Edge DNS and Anycast

March 09, 2021Sam Preston

While Unicast defines a single destination endpoint for a given IP, Anycast is an addressing technique in which the same IP is advertised from multiple servers simultaneously.

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DNS as Code

June 20, 2020Sam Preston

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Continuous Delivery methods have become increasingly popular amongst development and operations teams as a means of maintaining high-performing websites.

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Managing Traffic From the Outset: How GTM Can Make Your Deployments Easier

December 05, 2019Sam Preston

Global Traffic Management, or GTM, is a DNS-based load balancing service that offers application owners a level of flexibility and insight that is unmatched by traditional on-prem solutions.

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Edge DNS: Zone Apex Mapping & DNSSEC

August 19, 2019Sam Preston

Along with its DDoS resilience and impressive global footprint, Akamai Edge DNS offers zone administrators additional technical flexibility and implementation options to improve performance and simplify DNS operations. One example is zone apex mapping (ZAM), a feature that enables top level hostnames (e.g., akamai.com) to resolve directly to an Akamai edge IP. The popularity and appeal of ZAM do, however, prompt a number of questions about the technical specifics, such as: Is ZAM interoperable with DNSSEC?

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