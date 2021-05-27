Acceptable Zone File Registrar ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

ns3.example.com ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

Problematic Zone File Registrar ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

ns3.example.com

2. While not recommended long term, the two record sets can temporarily advertise different values, and there is no IETF-defined technical requirement concerning the timeliness/delay to address such discrepancies. However, the two record sets should ultimately align in the steady state, per the DNS specification. As a result, DNS as Code is becoming an increasingly popular means of executing these steps programmatically in order to reduce delays and manual touchpoints.

During the interim period when the Akamai nameservers are only listed in the zone file, certain resolvers will cache the zone's NS records even if another record type is being retrieved. As a result, a percentage of DNS queries will "leak" to Edge DNS even before the delegation step is performed:

Zone File Registrar ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net



In this scenario, a certain percentage of DNS traffic will be directed to Edge DNS. ns1.example.com ns2.example.com

Consequently, zone transfers need to be successfully established before adding the Akamai nameservers to the zone file. The amount of traffic sent to Akamai will be determined by the length of the NS records' time to live (TTL). The greater the TTL, the more traffic will be directed to Edge DNS. Similarly, domain owners should NOT deprovision any legacy nameservers until they're removed from both record sets and the pertinent TTLs have expired.



3. The domain owner can add as many or as few of the Akamai nameservers as they see fit for each record update. Thus, the domain owner has the option to execute a hard cutover (add all Edge DNS nameservers at once) or a phased approach (add one or several Edge DNS nameservers at a time).

Secondary implementation steps: order of operations

With these key principles in mind, the implementation steps will follow this high-level order of operations:

1. Update zone file and add one, several, or all Akamai Edge DNS nameservers (retain current nameservers; i.e., additive change).

Zone File Registrar ns1.example.com ns2.example.com a12-65.akam.net a13-65.akam.net a2-64.akam.net a3-64.akam.net a4-65.akam.net To reiterate: Some DNS traffic will be directed to Edge DNS after this step is executed. ns1.example.com ns2.example.com

2a. Update registrar to add the same Akamai nameservers referenced in step 1a.

Zone File Registrar ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net

2b. Remove legacy nameservers from registrar's NS records (if necessary / a mixed delegation model is also supported).

Zone File Registrar ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net



Some DNS traffic will be directed to the legacy DNS infrastructure even after this step is executed since the legacy nameservers are still listed in the zone file. a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net

3. Remove legacy nameservers from the zone file (if necessary).

Zone File Registrar a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net





There are a number of different iterations, but the overall execution will follow this basic template. In addition, it's always best practice to reduce the TTLs for the zone file's authoritative NS records during the implementation in case a rollback is needed.

Primary implementations

While the above principles also hold true for a primary implementation, the Edge DNS zone records can be edited independently in a primary model, which alleviates the underlying order of operations concern. Each provider simply needs to list themselves as authoritative in the zone's NS records during the transition period.

Edge DNS Zone File Legacy Zone File a12-65.akam.net

a13-65.akam.net

a2-64.akam.net

a3-64.akam.net

a4-65.akam.net ns1.example.com

ns2.example.com

Just like with a secondary implementation, the delegation records should ultimately match the NS records of the zone once the onboarding process is complete; therefore, all providers' zones in a mixed delegation model should advertise the same NS records in the eventual steady state. And, as with any implementation, Akamai's professional services team should be consulted to assist with any additional nuances involved with your Edge DNS implementation.

Summary

When Akamai is implemented as a secondary DNS provider, zone transfers are established from their primary nameservers to Edge DNS, which allows domain owners to continue relying on their existing provider for record management, while leveraging the Edge DNS network to reliably respond to end-user queries

The zone administrator needs to consider the order of operations of updating the zone's NS records and the registrar's delegation records during the initial deployment onto Edge DNS as a secondary provider

A nameserver responding to a query should always be listed as authoritative in its zone file's NS records; therefore, during the initial implementation, any additions to the NS record set should be reflected in the zone file before the registrar's delegation records are updated -- conversely, any removals should be reflected first in the delegation records

DNS as code has become a popular approach to programmatically execute these updates to reduce delays and manual touchpoints

Primary implementations share the same onboarding principles, but the transition phase is simplified since each provider zone can be edited independently

Explore diverse DNS-oriented solutions

Everything Akamai deploys depends on our intelligent edge DNS platform, which expands to enable a range of services for domain owners. If you find this blog useful, continue your exploration with these references.

Questions about DNS? Contact us to receive help from Akamai Technical Support.

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