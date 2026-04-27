As a Channel Marketing Manager at Akamai, Shivangi Sahu is redefining how cybersecurity businesses engage with their global partners. With a career spanning more than 10 years in B2B marketing, she is an aspiring voice for women in cybersecurity, blending technical expertise with a passion for storytelling and sales enablement.



Shivangi’s work focuses on creating the strategic frameworks that allow partners to scale and thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape. She is known for her calm yet authoritative approach to communication, ensuring that even the most intricate cybersecurity topics are simplified into actionable strategies for security businesses worldwide.