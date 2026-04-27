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Shivangi Sahu

Channel Marketing Manager

As a Channel Marketing Manager at Akamai, Shivangi Sahu is redefining how cybersecurity businesses engage with their global partners. With a career spanning more than 10 years in B2B marketing, she is an aspiring voice for women in cybersecurity, blending technical expertise with a passion for storytelling and sales enablement.

Shivangi’s work focuses on creating the strategic frameworks that allow partners to scale and thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape. She is known for her calm yet authoritative approach to communication, ensuring that even the most intricate cybersecurity topics are simplified into actionable strategies for security businesses worldwide.

Posts by Shivangi Sahu

Winning the Ransomware Race: The New Segmentation Partner Playbook

April 27, 2026Shivangi Sahu

Empower your customers with the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Partner Playbook. Master AI-powered risk containment, simplify sales, and win more opportunities.

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Gartner Market Guide: Microsegmentation for Zero Trust and Resilience

August 01, 2025Shivangi Sahu

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation aligns with Zero Trust and resilience. Learn how the Gartner Market Guide highlights microsegmentation as a strategic imperative.

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Beyond Implementation: Building a Zero Trust Strategy That Works

June 11, 2025Shivangi Sahu

Learn why Zero Trust initiatives fail and how to build a strategic, sustainable security program. Get key implementation insights from the Gartner roadmap report.

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