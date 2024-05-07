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Susan McReynolds

Posts by Susan McReynolds

How Effectively Are You Deploying Segmentation to Mitigate Cyberattack Risks?

May 07, 2024Cheryl Chiodi,  Susan McReynolds,  Helder Ferrão,  and Carley Thornell

Akamai recently completed a major analysis of survey data from global security pros to uncover industry and regional trends in the state of segmentation.

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Increase Performance, Decrease Costs with a Flexible Distributed Cloud

September 08, 2023Susan McReynolds

Learn why industry leaders say that building and deploying applications across a flexible cloud will pay dividends in optimized performance and lower cost.

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Akamai Identified as a Leader in DDoS Mitigation by Forrester

March 03, 2021Susan McReynolds

This week, Akamai was again recognized as a Leader in the latest The Forrester Wave™: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.

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