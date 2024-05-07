How Effectively Are You Deploying Segmentation to Mitigate Cyberattack Risks?

According to Richard Meeus, Director of Security Technology and Strategy, EMEA, at Akamai, “Organizations should assume breach. This is not being overly dramatic, but allowing businesses to focus on what is core to their business. They should segment their networks to make it difficult for would-be attackers to move through them in search of valuable data to steal.

“Like a submarine, if one compartment is breached, it doesn’t risk the whole boat because you can limit the flooding by closing the bulkheads. Unfortunately, suffering a cyberattack is a matter of when, not if, so getting everything water-tight is much better than sinking to the depths.”

As the frequency and impact of ransomware attacks and other cyberattacks continue to grow, segmentation is moving to the center of corporate Zero Trust strategies. Our new global state of microsegmentation reports provide a fresh, industry-centric perspective on this critical security topic.