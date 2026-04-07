Scale Smarter: A Practical Guide to Building with Akamai Object Storage

Most developers interact with object storage through an API or command-line interface (CLI) to programmatically store, access, or distribute files. Amazon S3 popularized object storage, so many providers try to keep their object storage implementations compatible with S3, allowing users to easily switch to their platform without rewriting their code. This has made S3 compatibility the de facto standard for interacting with object storage.

Akamai Object Storage provides its own native web interfaces and CLI tools for creating buckets, uploading and managing files, and granting access. It also has an open architecture that supports S3-compatible software and popular developer tools, including:

S3cmd , an S3-compatible command line tool used for bucket and object management, as well as tasks like directory syncing

Cyberduck , a cloud storage browser for macOS and Windows, and a favorite among developers who prefer a GUI for interacting with S3 storage

Existing S3-compatible SDKs and libraries for popular languages and frameworks like Python, JavaScript, Node.js, and Laravel

Despite the ubiquity of S3-compatible tools, vendor lock-in is still a concern. Google Cloud offers limited S3 support, while Azure doesn’t have any S3 compatibility.

Because object storage can be accessed simultaneously via its API from cloud instances, containers, serverless functions, and even end-user devices, it’s highly flexible. This also means that virtual machines are not required to mount and read data from object storage. Performance improvements have made object storage suitable for applications beyond storing continuously growing datasets.

The popularity of object storage is also driven by its high durability: Akamai Object Storage provides 99.999999999% (or "eleven nines'') durability using erasure coding that can regenerate missing data from parity blocks, making it a highly reliable data store for data platforms.