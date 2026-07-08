When AI Models Outgrow Storage

Sooner or later, every successful AI project runs into a classic problem: Where do you put all the data?

One of our customers hit that point in a very specific way. Four production AI models were each writing 75 mebibyte (MiB) result files every few seconds, 24/7. Over time, their on‑prem platform started to creak: Arrays ran hot, backup windows slipped, and “Add more servers” stopped scaling.

The customer already used Akamai for content delivery, so centralizing AI outputs into Akamai Object Storage was an obvious next step. It kept traffic on a familiar network, minimized egress, and positioned those same files to be served downstream.

The open question was simple: Can Akamai Object Storage comfortably absorb this firehose today and as the models scale?

To answer that credibly, I built a small ingestion demo and measured it. In this blog post, I will describe the AI ingestion pattern, the test setup, and what the results mean for customers.