Akamai Is the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for API Protection

APIs are no longer just a technical integration layer. They are the primary interface through which modern applications, services, and (increasingly) AI systems exchange data and functionality. As organizations expand digital services across cloud, partner ecosystems, and automated workflows, APIs have become both indispensable and exposed.

Against this backdrop, we are pleased to share that Akamai API Security has been recognized as the only Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for API Protection. In our opinion, this distinction reflects feedback from verified enterprise practitioners who rely on the solution to secure real-world environments at scale.

Because the Voice of the Customer is based on peer reviews rather than analyst evaluation, we feel it offers a practical view of how solutions perform under operational conditions. For us, this recognition matters most as an indicator of customer trust.