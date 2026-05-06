Akamai Is the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for API Protection

APIs are no longer just a technical integration layer. They are the primary interface through which modern applications, services, and (increasingly) AI systems exchange data and functionality. As organizations expand digital services across cloud, partner ecosystems, and automated workflows, APIs have become both indispensable and exposed.
Against this backdrop, we are pleased to share that Akamai API Security has been recognized as the only Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for API Protection. In our opinion, this distinction reflects feedback from verified enterprise practitioners who rely on the solution to secure real-world environments at scale.
Because the Voice of the Customer is based on peer reviews rather than analyst evaluation, we feel it offers a practical view of how solutions perform under operational conditions. For us, this recognition matters most as an indicator of customer trust.
Why API protection has become a board-level concern
Many organizations now operate thousands of APIs across distributed architectures. These interfaces evolve rapidly as applications change, new services are introduced, and integrations multiply. In many cases, security teams do not have a complete picture of what is exposed or how those interfaces are used.
The risk is amplified by the fact that APIs often provide direct access to sensitive data and core business logic. A single vulnerable endpoint can expose customer records, financial transactions, or operational systems.
We think customer feedback on Gartner Peer Insights highlights the importance of gaining visibility into API activity and understanding where risk exists. Practitioners emphasized the value of being able to observe real use patterns, identify anomalies, and prioritize remediation based on actual exposure rather than assumptions.
Equally important is reliability. Enterprises need protection that operates consistently across complex environments without introducing operational friction.
The AI factor: New interactions, new risks
The rapid adoption of AI has introduced a new class of API use. Machine-to-machine interactions, agent-driven workflows, and automated decision systems generate traffic patterns that differ significantly from traditional user behavior.
These interactions can be difficult to distinguish from legitimate activity using conventional controls. At the same time, they often access highly sensitive data or critical functions.
It is our takeaway that customers report that Akamai API Security helps them understand these evolving patterns and detect potential misuse. Visibility into automated interactions is becoming essential as organizations deploy AI-enabled services.
Within the broader Akamai application protection platform, API Security complements protections for web applications, bots, and other digital entry points. This integrated approach allows organizations to address risk across the entire application surface rather than treating APIs as an isolated problem.
Operational realities matter as much as technical capability
Security teams operate under constant pressure to deliver protection quickly while maintaining service availability. Solutions that are difficult to deploy or manage rarely achieve lasting adoption, regardless of their technical sophistication.
It is our opinion that reviewers highlighted Akamai’s straightforward onboarding, practical implementation support, and the ability to integrate into existing workflows. These factors allowed organizations to begin improving their security posture without major disruption.
Equally important is the ability to translate insight into action.
Partnership beyond deployment
Another consistent theme that we believe was found in the customer feedback is the importance of vendor engagement over time. Security is not a one-time project. Architectures evolve, threats change, and organizations adopt new technologies.
For enterprises that are operating critical infrastructure or customer-facing services, confidence in long-term support can be as important as product features.
What this recognition represents
In our opinion, being recognized as the Customers’ Choice for API Protection indicates that organizations are not only adopting Akamai API Security but relying on it to safeguard essential business functions.
For security leaders who evaluate solutions, we think peer-validated experience provides valuable insight into real-world effectiveness. In our opinion, it reflects how products perform outside of controlled evaluations — in the complex environments where they are actually deployed.
We are grateful to the customers who shared their experiences and perspectives. Their feedback continues to shape how we evolve our approach to protecting modern applications.
Learn more
To learn more, read customer reviews of Akamai API Security on Gartner Peer Insights, or schedule some time with an expert to experience it for yourself.
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