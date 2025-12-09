CVE-2025-53841: Guardicore Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

The GC-AGENTS-SERVICE running as part of Akamai’s Guardicore Platform Agent on Windows was affected by a local privilege escalation vulnerability. The service attempted to read an OpenSSL configuration file from a nonexistent location that standard Windows users have default write access to.

This allowed an unprivileged local user to create a crafted “openssl.cnf” file in that location and, by specifying the path to a custom DLL file in a custom OpenSSL engine definition, execute arbitrary commands with the privileges of the Guardicore Agent process.

Since Guardicore Agent runs with SYSTEM privileges, this permitted an unprivileged user to fully elevate privileges to SYSTEM level in this manner.

This attack vector could only be exploited by a user with local access to the workstation or server; it is not remotely exploitable.

The vulnerability has been assigned CVE-2025-53841.