Analyzing Malicious CrowdStrike Domains: Who Is Affected and What Could Come Next

On Friday, July 19, 2024, the world buzzed with the manifestation of blue screens across a majority of devices after a recent CrowdStrike Falcon content update. The update triggered bug checks on Windows hosts that induced a global sea of blue screens of death (BSODs) — causing billions of system outages across various locations.

With 8.5 million devices affected globally, just about every industry was hit by this outage, including critical services such as aviation, government, and healthcare, which produced real-world impacts, some continuing even days after the incident.

As is often the case with newsworthy events, threat actors immediately attempted to exploit the situation by piggybacking on the widespread confusion and disruption caused by the update. The extent of the outage, tied with the extent of the news coverage surrounding it, led to a number of disconcerted users searching for answers wherever they could find them.