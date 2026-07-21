Akamai Security Hub: Operational Intelligence for Modern Security Teams

Danielle Walter is an active advocate of IT professionals worldwide, leading their organizations’ growth through innovative IT transformation. She was a subject matter expert on messaging/branding for cloud providers before specializing in security. She enjoys collaborating on thought leadership within the industry and speaking at events. As a certified sommelier, Danielle savors her free time by exploring new wine, food, and destinations.

Key contributor Ofir Moskovich is a product leader driving innovation to make application security simpler and more accessible. He creates unified, AI-powered solutions that turn complex security data into actionable insights, helping teams prioritize threats, respond faster, and strengthen defenses. His work empowers organizations to shift from reactive incident handling to proactive protection, inspiring operations with confidence and enabling resilience against evolving threats.