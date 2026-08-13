See Your External Attack Surface Before Attackers Do

See terms & conditions*
See what your public attack surface
reveals.
Request your free assessment to:
- Get an executive view of overall risk, security checks, and APIs with potential findings.
- Discover public-facing domains, API endpoints, hosting infrastructure, and observable AI or MCP exposure.
- Identify potential gaps across access control, data exposure, DNS, certificates, and transport security.
- Explore affected assets and supporting evidence in an interactive report preview.
- Review the complete findings with an Akamai API security expert and receive the full assessment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Akamai analyzes the public-facing domain associated with your verified business email to discover observable APIs, subdomains, and infrastructure, and to identify potential security posture gaps.
No. The assessment is nonintrusive and analyzes publicly accessible assets. It does not require software deployment, credentials, or access to internal systems.
The assessment uses the domain associated with your verified business email address. To request an assessment for a different domain, contact Akamai.
Results are typically available within several minutes. We will email you when your report preview is ready.
You will receive access to an interactive report preview with an executive risk summary, discovered public-facing assets, potential security gaps, affected APIs, and selected supporting evidence. You can then review the findings with an Akamai API security expert and receive the complete assessment.
The preview provides an overview of your risk posture, discovered assets, and selected findings. After a review session with an Akamai API security expert, you will receive the complete assessment with all available findings and detailed supporting evidence.
Depending on what is publicly observable, the assessment may identify authentication and access-control weaknesses, exposed secrets or sensitive data, missing security headers, DNS and email security gaps, certificate and TLS issues, API gateway coverage gaps, and publicly accessible AI endpoints or MCP servers.
No. The assessment provides a point-in-time, outside-in view of potential exposure. Findings should be validated and do not replace comprehensive security testing or continuous monitoring.
The free assessment provides an outside-in view of your public-facing domain. Akamai API Security helps you continuously discover APIs across environments, assess posture, detect runtime threats and abuse, and automate API testing throughout the API lifecycle.
*No software, deployment, or internal access is required. Use your business email to request an assessment of the associated company domain. Results are typically available within several minutes. By requesting the assessment, you are agreeing that Akamai has permission to scan your public-facing website.