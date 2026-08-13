Based on a survey of 200 global IT decision-makers, this report exposes how unoptimized network transit threatens AI margins and why engineering teams are shifting away from centralized clouds to solve data movement costs. Read more to:

Discover why 95% of IT leaders view subsecond AI response times as critical, while 86% struggle to deliver them using centralized cloud setups.

See how transitioning from pilot to full production causes teams to underestimate infrastructure costs by 500% to 1,000%.

Benchmark the multicloud shift where 88% of organizations adopt alternative cloud platforms and 96% use multiple providers to unbundle their AI stack.

Learn how decoupling your infrastructure stack with alternative, workload-specific clouds can cut data transport overhead by up to 80%.

Download the full report to discover how to optimize your AI infrastructure and deliver real-time AI user experiences at scale.

