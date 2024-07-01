Akamai and P3M Works Partnership

P3M Works, a leading provider of professional services in project delivery, cyber security, and digital transformation, has partnered with Akamai. This collaboration aims to integrate top-tier professional services into Akamai’s existing and new projects, further strengthening both parties’ capabilities.

Through this partnership, Akamai will leverage P3M Works’ extensive expertise in project delivery, cyber security, and digital transformation. By integrating these services, Akamai enhances its ability to offer comprehensive solutions that address the complex needs of its clients. This collaboration will allow Akamai to deliver more robust and secure digital experiences, ensuring higher project success rates and better client satisfaction.



“Akamai is delighted to partner with P3M Works, a leading consultancy for digital transformation and cyber security initiatives. This collaboration will leverage Akamai’s advanced technologies and P3M Works’ expertise to ensure our clients’ success, including in the UK public sector, in an increasingly digital and secure world,” said Hans Nipshagen, Akamai Regional Vice President of Channels and Alliances in EMEA.



P3M Works stands to benefit significantly from this partnership by gaining access to Akamai’s broad product suite and extensive global reach. This will enable P3M Works to deliver more solutions across its growing customer portfolio, whilst complementing Akamai’s products with P3M Works’ professional services offering.



'“We are thrilled to partner with Akamai, and start working on joint projects together,” said Jack Marley, Founder of P3M Works. '“By collaborating with Akamai, we can reach a wider, more global array of clients who will benefit with our professional services combined with Akamai tech. We’re also really excited to begin working with Akamai to develop new products for the UK market, whilst exposing Akamai to the UK start-up scene.”



The integration of Akamai’s cutting-edge technology and P3M Works’ professional services will provide clients with exciting expertise and resources. This partnership underscores Akamai’s dedication to innovation and excellence, reinforcing its position as a leader in the digital landscape by recognising and partnering with some of the most promising SMEs.



About P3M Works



P3M Works are experts in the development of cyber security maturity strategies across both the public and private sector. We partner with cyber leaders to create bespoke strategies for tackling their firms’ cyber risk, which we then deliver through a series of well-managed projects to deliver impact quickly. For more information, visit p3mworks.co.uk.