When bofrost* turned to Akamai, they were looking for a partner to improve performance and stability in the weeks following the transition of their online store to the cloud. To help optimise images for different formats and devices so that the online shopping experience would be as efficient as possible, the appropriate tools were needed.

This is where Akamai’s CDN came in. The Akamai team presented the benefits of its intelligent automation, analysis, and controls, helping bofrost* to integrate it within six weeks. And the results were immediate. There were performance improvements with image delivery and response times. With Akamai’s help, they are able to deliver 5–6 million images with 161 GB of traffic per day.

Having Akamai’s efficient solutions in place was hugely beneficial during the pandemic, which accelerated the need for the business to be accessible to their customers 24/7 online. And this is not limited to the actual ordering of frozen produce: The company has grown and created an online community for foodies, offering everything they need in their daily routine — from an extensive recipe database where they can draw inspiration for new culinary creations to nutritional advice for a balanced lifestyle.