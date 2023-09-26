bofrost* stands for first-class quality, excellent service, and personalised advice — and has done so for 55 years. This family business was founded in 1966 and has its headquarters in Straelen, in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. With 249 branches in 11 European countries, it is today the European market leader in the direct supply of ice cream and deep-frozen specialty foods. More than 4 million bofrost* clients, of which roughly 2.2 million are in Germany, know the value of a deep-freeze chain and first-class freshness that comes with a guarantee of purity and great taste. Sustainability, the responsible use of natural resources, and social commitment are all important aspects of the company's philosophy. We are delighted that such an innovative brand has chosen to work with Akamai, through our elite partner T-Systems, to offer its customers a high-performance user experience across all digital products.
Best digital performance on any Device, anywhere
When bofrost* turned to Akamai, they were looking for a partner to improve performance and stability in the weeks following the transition of their online store to the cloud. To help optimise images for different formats and devices so that the online shopping experience would be as efficient as possible, the appropriate tools were needed.
This is where Akamai’s CDN came in. The Akamai team presented the benefits of its intelligent automation, analysis, and controls, helping bofrost* to integrate it within six weeks. And the results were immediate. There were performance improvements with image delivery and response times. With Akamai’s help, they are able to deliver 5–6 million images with 161 GB of traffic per day.
Having Akamai’s efficient solutions in place was hugely beneficial during the pandemic, which accelerated the need for the business to be accessible to their customers 24/7 online. And this is not limited to the actual ordering of frozen produce: The company has grown and created an online community for foodies, offering everything they need in their daily routine — from an extensive recipe database where they can draw inspiration for new culinary creations to nutritional advice for a balanced lifestyle.
Safe and secure shopping experiences
About three months after successfully integrating our CDN platform, bofrost* opted for Akamai’s API security solutions. This has given them more visibility into potential threats and even more peace of mind that they can maintain high performance for their business even while fighting off botnets.
Since they’ve had Akamai’s web application firewall (WAF), they’ve seen 5,000–6,000 blocked hits per day while Akamai’s DDoS protection has helped with 3,000–4,000 blocked hits per day. When they look at the dashboard, they are content with the size of protection they get from the Akamai solution.
Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai and T-Systems, Jennifer Schneller, Head of E-Commerce, said, “With the support of Akamai, we are very satisfied with the performance and security of our digital products, offering our customers the best user experience possible. From the excellent onboarding process that’s tailored to both technical staff and general management, to the communication with the team, we are pleased about the cooperation. Akamai and T-Systems are very proactive, and we like that in the everyday business.”
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.