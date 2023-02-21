Defenx Chooses Akamai for a More Price-Performant and Secure Cloud

When one of our long-standing elite partners, Defenx, was looking for a new cloud provider to reduce their costs while ensuring reliability, security, and performance on a global scale, we suggested they make the transition to Linode, Akamai Cloud. Defenx, a division of BV Tech Group, services the U.K. market with cybersecurity, content security, and support via Akamai solutions. They operate across a variety of industries — with LickLibrary, Time for Diamonds, and Ingeus among their key customers.

Defenx has found the transition process to Linode particularly smooth, with significant time and cost efficiencies. Workload migration has been reduced from 4–5 days to 4–5 hours, and Defenx has saved close to 60% on their cloud expenses. It was easy for Defenx to move their customers’ archives, web workloads, and all data applications. The transcoding infrastructure has been impressive, with a customer-first compliance approach.



Speaking about the partnership with Akamai, Lino Gambella, CTO at Defenx and Fidogroup, said: “It’s not easy to find a cloud provider that offers such unparalleled pricing, speed of implementation, and an integrated security approach. Now, you can really do everything with Akamai as a one-stop shop, and we are so excited for our continued collaboration in 2023.”



Giovanni Cicu, CEO at Defenx and Fidogroup, said: “We have enjoyed a trusted, close relationship with Akamai for over 15 years. Starting out as a customer, Defenx then became an elite partner — so we see Akamai as an extension of our own team. The sky’s the limit, and Akamai can help us to go global, scale, and break new markets.”



In terms of what’s next, Akamai will be migrating cloud workloads for BV Tech Group, and Defenx will be offering Linode, Akamai Cloud, to its customers.

