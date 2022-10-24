How Intouch Games Provide World-Class Entertainment with Help from Akamai

With a growing number of users, websites, and offered games, Intouch Games needed support to provide the best experience for players. In a competitive market like iGaming, there is no place for latency. Microseconds decide whether the customer will have a great experience.

That’s why Intouch Games decided to collaborate with Akamai. In fact, the majority of their gaming traffic is delivered via Akamai. Using our Application Load Balancer, they can maximize the performance and availability of their content. Akamai Dynamic Site Accelerator speeds up highly interactive websites and provides visibility and intelligence on usage, visitors, and online activity to help Intouch Games deliver dynamic, interactive content at scale. And with the help of our security solutions, including our web application protector, we enable Intouch Games to protect their web applications and APIs effortlessly.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Robert Harrison, CTO at Intouch Games, said, “In a field where player experience is everything, we must ensure that we are compliant with the latest security standards and that we deliver a seamless experience. Akamai enables us to do just that and we are so glad that we switched over to Akamai as their solutions have enabled us to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”