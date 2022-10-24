How Intouch Games Provide World-Class Entertainment with Help from Akamai

Intouch Games is an industry-leading tech company in the iGaming sector. They started out as a physical game machine vendor in 2001, but since the 2022 Skywind Group acquisition, they now provide iGaming solutions to both players and B2B partners. With more than 11 million players across the United Kingdom and more than 500 original games, Intouch Games really is a force to be reckoned with in the iGaming industry.
Not afraid to do things differently
What’s unique about Intouch Games? All their games are designed and developed in-house. That way the company has complete control over the games, their designs, their value, and the overall user experience. For Intouch Games, it’s important to keep their creative freedom while, at the same time, responding to market trends and customer needs in the best way possible.
Maximizing performance and security
With a growing number of users, websites, and offered games, Intouch Games needed support to provide the best experience for players. In a competitive market like iGaming, there is no place for latency. Microseconds decide whether the customer will have a great experience.
That’s why Intouch Games decided to collaborate with Akamai. In fact, the majority of their gaming traffic is delivered via Akamai. Using our Application Load Balancer, they can maximize the performance and availability of their content. Akamai Dynamic Site Accelerator speeds up highly interactive websites and provides visibility and intelligence on usage, visitors, and online activity to help Intouch Games deliver dynamic, interactive content at scale. And with the help of our security solutions, including our web application protector, we enable Intouch Games to protect their web applications and APIs effortlessly.
Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Robert Harrison, CTO at Intouch Games, said, “In a field where player experience is everything, we must ensure that we are compliant with the latest security standards and that we deliver a seamless experience. Akamai enables us to do just that and we are so glad that we switched over to Akamai as their solutions have enabled us to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”
About Intouch Games
Intouch Games is an award-winning and leading Tech company in the iGaming industry with a total of 8 casino brands in its portfolio. Established in 2007 with its first online casino mFortune, Intouch Games expanded with PocketWin, Dr Slot, Mr Spin, Cashmo, Casino 2020, Bonus Boss and Jammy Monkey, respectively. Primarily focused in the UK, there are over 11 million members across all brands and over 500 games for players to choose from. With a dedicated team of expert developers, all games are made exclusively in-house, ensuring each game is a unique experience and putting quality, innovation and customer service at the heart of everything Intouch Games does.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.