ITV Partners with Akamai to Power the Launch of Freely, Bringing Free Streaming to UK Audiences

Public service broadcasters like ITV are seeing rising demand for streaming services in the UK. Freely is part of that evolution — an all-in-one platform where viewers can access top TV shows, both live and on demand, from a variety of UK broadcasters. This is a major shift toward making free TV more accessible and interactive for users, while keeping pace with the growing dominance of streaming.



The Freely platform is integrated directly into smart TVs, eliminating the need for additional hardware or app switching, and offering a seamless way for users to enjoy content. Whether you’re pausing and resuming live TV or exploring a new series, Freely is designed to simplify and enhance the user experience.