Macmillan Cancer Support Selects Akamai as Strategic Tech Partner

Akamai Technologies has been selected to act as a primary strategic Tech Partner for Macmillan Cancer Support — one of the largest British charities that provides specialist healthcare, information, and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Akamai’s Guardicore Segmentation solution will continue to provide Macmillan with the simplest, fastest, and most intuitive ways to enforce Zero Trust principles. It is faster to deploy than infrastructure segmentation approaches and provides the customer with unparalleled visibility and control of their network.

“Prior to working with Akamai, we were not really able to segment our workflows,” says Tim O’Neill, Head of Information Security at Macmillan Cancer Support. “We were getting a barrage of noise from our legacy systems, and our alert fatigue was real. But the cost of migrating these systems was going to be huge, at least £1 million per project. Akamai’s Guardicore solution provided a cost-effective method that has really revolutionized the way we work by giving us true visibility and simplicity.”

This robust approach to information security will enable Macmillan Cancer Support to continue to fulfill its crucial role to provide effective help to anyone affected by cancer, anywhere in the United Kingdom. Data privacy is key when it comes to giving patients the best care possible so that they feel their confidentiality is maintained at all times. Additionally, regulatory compliance including ISO 27001 security standards require organizations such as Macmillan to take the best possible security precautions against possible attacks.

“What really sets Akamai Guardicore Segmentation apart is the incredible ease of use and implementation,” O’Neill says. "It would have taken us years to segment our network, but with Akamai’s help, we were able to do so in a matter of months. We are given incredible visibility from the smallest lateral movement to the chronology of events. This has enabled us to protect ourselves effectively from the greatest of threats. We are delighted that Akamai is now one of our primary strategic tech partners, and we look forward to continuing to do whatever it takes to give people the support they need together.”