Miele Relies on Its Partnership with Akamai to Provide a Best-in-Class Ecommerce Experience

For more than 125 years, Miele has combined performance with innovation grounded in expert craftsmanship. The result is premium appliances, built to last. Now this industry stalwart is focused on creating innovative digital solutions that continue to drive its business forward. As part of shaping the digital future of one of the world’s best-loved brands, Miele is committed to delivering a best-in-class ecommerce experience. Over the years, Miele has used a growing number of Akamai products to help it achieve this goal and continue to pursue growth opportunities.