Miele Relies on Its Partnership with Akamai to Provide a Best-in-Class Ecommerce Experience

© 2026 Akamai Technologies
Delivering premium appliances and customer experiences
For more than 125 years, Miele has combined performance with innovation grounded in expert craftsmanship. The result is premium appliances, built to last. Now this industry stalwart is focused on creating innovative digital solutions that continue to drive its business forward. As part of shaping the digital future of one of the world’s best-loved brands, Miele is committed to delivering a best-in-class ecommerce experience. Over the years, Miele has used a growing number of Akamai products to help it achieve this goal and continue to pursue growth opportunities.
Serving customers at scale through a trusted partnership
Miele’s global ecommerce setup relies on the cloud to ensure a premium experience at scale. Since 2017, Miele has relied on Akamai to meet its growing needs. With Akamai serving up to 30% of the world’s internet traffic, they ensure Miele’s online presence is always available. Miele uses Akamai’s CDN solutions for content delivery, and Akamai App & API Protector, Akamai API Security, and Akamai Bot Manager for security. The solutions accelerate delivery of Miele’s front end while protecting the back end.
High availability and fast delivery translate to more sales
Akamai’s platform ensures high availability and fast content delivery, leading to more sales. Akamai offloads traffic from Miele’s servers and quickly serves content by caching both content and APIs.
Protecting against attacks and unauthorized system access
Miele’s global ecommerce website is well protected with Akamai. The ability to differentiate good bots from bad ones prevents Miele’s infrastructure from being overwhelmed. Akamai secures Miele’s APIs from unauthorized access, which is crucial as Miele shifts to a microservices-oriented architecture and headless commerce.
Continually innovating and improving
Miele’s Digital Commerce IT Team works closely with Akamai’s experts to ensure the best online experience. Through workshops and brainstorming, the team makes continual improvements on their user experience.
Confidently pursuing growth
Miele benefits from its relationship with Akamai as it continues its growth path. With Akamai, Miele can scale confidently and manage costs effectively. It's crucial to have a trusted, reliable partner.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.