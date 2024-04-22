World-Class Streaming for MwareTV with Akamai Security and Cloud Solutions

MwareTV is a leading over-the-top software provider of end-to-end television platforms for today and tomorrow. Powered by Akamai technology, MwareTV works with more than 50 operators worldwide to deliver seamless content. Whether it’s the latest episode of The Crown or the Fast & Furious franchise, today’s end users expect an uninterrupted, crystal clear viewing experience. We’re delighted MwareTV has partnered with Akamai to provide state-of-the-art technology that enables the efficient performance of streaming content.
Safe and seamless streaming experiences
These days, we all view content on different devices and expect easy navigation and fresh typography on all of them. So, features like decorative fonts and interactive video previews are essential for getting audience attention. MwareTV makes these features possible by providing operators with customisable templates that can be easily modified by someone with no previous programming experience. This is especially helpful to operations that don’t have a large budget to create the experiences their viewers crave. Akamai’s content delivery network helps deliver these experiences in a way that is seamless and efficient. Additionally, MwareTV uses Akamai’s security solutions to ensure that their operations are completely secure in order to safeguard the content provided by their broadcast customers.
Testing the sustainable cloud solutions of tomorrow
As a highly innovative and future-gazing company, MwareTV is currently testing Akamai Cloud Computing to provide the most sustainable experience. The integration has allowed MwareTV to use one server where they would have historically used 50, which makes them extremely energy efficient. This efficiency syncs with their customers’ sustainability goals and means that they can provide an unparalleled sustainable experience.
MwareTV has also given Akamai Cloud Computing a high rating for ease of use, scalability, and a reliable, always-on service. Their engineers have praised the solutions for excelling across all these categories, but have given especially high praise to the endless scalability enabled by the fact that Akamai’s servers are everywhere. They have also commended Akamai’s solutions for their ease and speed of integration.
Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, MwareTV CEO Sander Kerstens said, “Our relationship with Akamai started over eight years ago, and is going from strength to strength. I am extremely excited to be working with Akamai’s cloud solutions as they have really revolutionized our operations so far and made them even more sustainable than before. Their endless scalability and also price efficiency mean that the sky's the limit for our collaboration and I cannot wait to see where it takes us.”
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.