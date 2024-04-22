World-Class Streaming for MwareTV with Akamai Security and Cloud Solutions

As a highly innovative and future-gazing company, MwareTV is currently testing Akamai Cloud Computing to provide the most sustainable experience. The integration has allowed MwareTV to use one server where they would have historically used 50, which makes them extremely energy efficient. This efficiency syncs with their customers’ sustainability goals and means that they can provide an unparalleled sustainable experience.



MwareTV has also given Akamai Cloud Computing a high rating for ease of use, scalability, and a reliable, always-on service. Their engineers have praised the solutions for excelling across all these categories, but have given especially high praise to the endless scalability enabled by the fact that Akamai’s servers are everywhere. They have also commended Akamai’s solutions for their ease and speed of integration.



Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, MwareTV CEO Sander Kerstens said, “Our relationship with Akamai started over eight years ago, and is going from strength to strength. I am extremely excited to be working with Akamai’s cloud solutions as they have really revolutionized our operations so far and made them even more sustainable than before. Their endless scalability and also price efficiency mean that the sky's the limit for our collaboration and I cannot wait to see where it takes us.”