Rai Play Delivers an Enjoyable and Secure Viewing of the Euros with Help from Akamai

At the same time, it was essential to ensure that streaming was safe and secure so that the content could not be pirated. Rai Play used Akamai App & API Protector and Bot Manager to safeguard its infrastructure. This provided the broadcaster with automatic security updates and holistic visibility into traffic and attacks.

Using Akamai Cloud allowed Rai Play to bring core cloud computing and edge computing together, along with industry-leading security — all on the most distributed platform on the planet. This gave them access to enhanced analytics and scalability. They were able to build the stream with the speed, scale, and performance needed to make this an unforgettable Euros viewing experience.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai, Tonio di Stefano (Director of Networks and Platforms at RAI) said: “We are delighted with Akamai’s support in delivering the Euros. Akamai went above and beyond to delight our viewers with the best possible broadcast, ensuring a reliable and scalable stream. Their unwavering commitment and support meant I could be confident, knowing that football fans would not miss a moment of this exciting event.”