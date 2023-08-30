SPORTSBIKESHOP Chooses Akamai and Defenx to Tackle Scraper Bots

For a site that gets more visitors than any other online motorcycle store in the U.K., it is essential to provide its users with a seamless and secure experience. This is why SPORTSBIKESHOP has chosen Akamai App & API Protector to increase their protection by providing visibility to traffic across their digital estate, proactively revealing vulnerabilities, identifying environment changes, and protecting against hidden attacks.

Another solution they have integrated to optimize the performance of their site is Akamai Image & Video Manager. This helps them to automatically optimize and enhance visual media for every user on any device. It enables browsing across all channels and devices with media adapted for responsive designs.

Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai and Defenx, Mark Buckley, Technical Director at SPORTSBIKESHOP, said, ‘I am thrilled with our partnership, which has helped to protect us from the most malicious of bots. Thanks to the hard work of both teams, I can sleep better at night knowing that we have protected our business in the best way possible. We really see Akamai and Defenx as an extension of our own team and look forward to our continued success together.’

Find out more about SPORTSBIKESHOP.