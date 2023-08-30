SPORTSBIKESHOP Chooses Akamai and Defenx to Tackle Scraper Bots

SPORTSBIKESHOP is the United Kingdom's largest retailer of motorcycle clothing and accessories. Their website, trusted by more than 250,000 bikers across the U.K. and Europe, gets more visitors than any other online motorcycle store in the U.K. The company’s ethos is to always be at the service of their customers and to delight them time and again via their industry-leading value proposition. We’re very excited that this innovative brand has decided to work with Akamai through our elite partner Defenx.
Keeping scraper bots at bay
Running like tiny spiders through various web pages to extract data, scraper bots are used by many online retailers as a method of collecting data from their competitors’ sites to enable them to devise ways of staying ahead in a challenging market. This is a problem all too well-known to SPORTSBIKESHOP.
This is why SPORTSBIKESHOP chose Akamai Bot Manager to keep scraper bots at bay. Bot Manager effectively detects bot traffic and mitigates malicious bots at the edge, all without impacting the user experience. It protects the customers’ apps and assets, regardless of how or where users choose to interact with them.
Seamless and secure delivery
For a site that gets more visitors than any other online motorcycle store in the U.K., it is essential to provide its users with a seamless and secure experience. This is why SPORTSBIKESHOP has chosen Akamai App & API Protector to increase their protection by providing visibility to traffic across their digital estate, proactively revealing vulnerabilities, identifying environment changes, and protecting against hidden attacks.
Another solution they have integrated to optimize the performance of their site is Akamai Image & Video Manager. This helps them to automatically optimize and enhance visual media for every user on any device. It enables browsing across all channels and devices with media adapted for responsive designs.
Speaking about the collaboration with Akamai and Defenx, Mark Buckley, Technical Director at SPORTSBIKESHOP, said, ‘I am thrilled with our partnership, which has helped to protect us from the most malicious of bots. Thanks to the hard work of both teams, I can sleep better at night knowing that we have protected our business in the best way possible. We really see Akamai and Defenx as an extension of our own team and look forward to our continued success together.’
Find out more about SPORTSBIKESHOP.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.