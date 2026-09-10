Akamai and MuleSoft Unify Real-Time API Defense and AI Policy Control, Extending Governance Across Agent Fabric

With unmonitored APIs and shadow AI deployments continuing to create critical security blind spots that leave corporate data exposed, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced an expanded technology collaboration with MuleSoft to help eliminate these risks. This comes as 87% of organizations reported an API-related security incident during 2025, according to survey responses in the 2026 Akamai API Security Impact Study.

As enterprises deploy Agentforce and other AI agents at scale, Agent Fabric governs the underlying agents, APIs, and MCP servers that make agentic workflows possible. This integration extends that governance with Akamai’s runtime security intelligence, closing the gap between security monitoring and operational governance.

The integration establishes a two-way data synchronization layer between the two platforms. MuleSoft Exchange automatically synchronizes API specifications and environment data with Akamai. Teams can verify live traffic against design blueprints and instantly identify drift, including undocumented or obsolete endpoints.

At the same time, Akamai continuously analyzes API activity from connected traffic sources and environments, feeding behavioral analytics and threat risk scores into MuleSoft’s unified control plane. Akamai reveals API traffic that would otherwise be hidden, giving organizations a broader view of their entire API estate while effectively closing the shadow API and MCP server blind spots that traditional, point-in-time API security tools don’t reach.

Agent Fabric provides the management, governance, and policy framework for APIs, MCP servers, agents, and AI interactions. Akamai API Security provides dedicated discovery, posture assessment, runtime analysis, and testing across the broader API estate. Teams can use the integrated capabilities to better understand what exists, what is governed, and where security action is needed.

“Security teams can’t protect APIs that they can’t see or understand in context,” said Oz Golan, Vice President, API Security Product & Engineering at Akamai. “Our collaboration with MuleSoft helps joint customers connect API management context with API security insights, so they can identify potentially unprotected APIs, improve inventory accuracy, and reduce risk across the APIs and MCP servers powering today’s applications.”

“APIs are the connective tissue of modern enterprises, and they are becoming even more critical as organizations build AI-driven and agentic applications,” said Karl Albertsen, VP of Product Management at MuleSoft. “By integrating Akamai API Security with the MuleSoft platform, we are helping customers improve visibility, strengthen governance, and apply consistent policies across the APIs, agents, and MCP assets powering their digital business.”

Availability

The technology integration between Akamai API Security and Agent Fabric is currently available and already in use by more than 20 organizations. Akamai plans to introduce additional product updates in the second half of 2026, including native MuleSoft onboarding features and expanded runtime security for AI and MCP environments.

Akamai will demonstrate these capabilities at Salesforce Dreamforce, September 15–17, 2026, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft, a Salesforce company, provides an enterprise-grade integration and API platform that empowers organizations to connect data, applications, and devices across on-premises and cloud environments. Through Agent Fabric, MuleSoft unifies integration, API management, and agent/AI governance, enabling businesses to quickly build and govern connected experiences — paving the way for the secure, agentic enterprise.