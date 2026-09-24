Akamai Announces $11.6 Billion Multi-year Agreement with Anthropic to Support Growing Demand

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), today announced a significantly expanded relationship with Anthropic for $11.6 billion of contractual commitment over seven years. The multi-year commitment will support Anthropic's accelerating CPU workload demands by leveraging Akamai Cloud's distributed AI infrastructure and software.

The deal adds to the more than $2.8 billion in multi-year Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS) commitments across Akamai’s customer base previously announced this year. These agreements underscore a growing demand for Akamai to enable customers to build, deploy and operate AI workloads at scale.

As part of the increased strategic alignment between Akamai and Anthropic, Akamai has issued a warrant to Anthropic for the purchase of non-voting convertible Series B Preferred Stock representing 7.7 million shares of Akamai’s common stock on an as-converted basis, or up to approximately 5% of Akamai’s common stock outstanding, at an exercise price of $111.33 per share of common stock. A portion of the warrant representing approximately 2% of Akamai’s common stock outstanding is expected to vest in connection with today’s announced $11.6 billion commitment. The remaining approximately 3% would vest throughout the successful expansion of the commitment up to an additional $9 billion within the seven-year term of the warrant. Each additional $3 billion purchase of cloud services, at mutually agreed upon terms, will result in the vesting of approximately 1% of Akamai’s common stock outstanding.

"Anthropic is advancing the AI revolution and we are thrilled they chose Akamai’s capabilities for building and operating AI infrastructure at scale,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO, Akamai. “Akamai has an unparalleled reputation for helping our customers achieve their business-critical goals and build the future. Our expanding global footprint, combined with our years of experience serving the world’s largest enterprises, positions us to be the infrastructure provider for secure and responsible AI applications and workloads.”

Akamai Cloud supports a continuum of compute from core to edge, with a vastly distributed network spanning thousands of points of presence. The platform is built with diversified hardware to enable customers to build and run applications and optimize how they are served to their users and agents. Akamai's global infrastructure enables the full lifecycle of applications in the AI era, and ensures they are fast, reliable and secure.

Total capital expenditures related to today’s $11.6 billion commitment are estimated to be approximately $5.5 billion. Akamai anticipates no impact to the company's 2026 revenue guidance, and an increase of approximately $1.7 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 to secure and pre-purchase critical supply chain components, including memory.

The company will host a conference call today at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed via 1-833-634-5020 (or 1-412-902-4238 for international calls) and using passcode Akamai Technologies Call. A live webcast of the call may be accessed at www.akamai.com in the Investor Relations section. In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling 1-855-669-9658 (or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls) and using passcode 2566572. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.