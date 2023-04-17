Akamai Announces New Cloud Computing Capabilities for Streaming Video at 2023 NAB Show

OTT services today operate the types of complex applications and demanding workloads that Akamai cloud computing services are ideally suited to handle. Built on Akamai Connected Cloud, the massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, content delivery and security, developers can use Akamai cloud computing services to build, run and secure applications and workloads that are best suited to where and how their viewers connect. For viewers, that means low-latency, high-performing experiences; for OTT operators, it means global scalability with lower-cost and predictable pricing.

“Whether you’re building the app or paying the invoices from cloud providers, Akamai cloud computing services are uniquely capable to help cover the gamut of development, cost control, and viewer experience,” said Jon Alexander, Vice President, Product Management, Akamai. “We’re giving OTT operators a host of powerful new cloud computing functions, scaling them across our global platform, and backing them with Akamai content delivery and security services.”

In addition, Akamai is adding new use cases to its EdgeWorkers serverless computing capabilities that address needs around content personalization, rights management and security for streaming video. The use cases support DASH and HLS streaming protocols: