Akamai Announces Strategic Alliance with Deloitte Canada to Help Organizations Achieve Platform-Based Resilience Against AI-Accelerated Cyberthreats

Today, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) announced an alliance with Deloitte Canada, highlighting their shared commitment to building proactive cyber resilience. This alliance helps solve complex business challenges by combining Deloitte’s world-class cybersecurity advisory and managed services with Akamai’s advanced security capabilities.

Modern chief information security officers (CISOs) face an escalating landscape in which advanced frontier AI models have accelerated vulnerability discovery to machine speed, drastically collapsing the window between threat identification and exploitation. Compounding this challenge is a fragmented ecosystem of siloed security tools that increase operational costs and complexity.

Deloitte and Akamai are addressing this by enabling platform-based resilience to help organizations match this new machine-speed threat. This platform-based resilience simplifies cybersecurity architectures, reduces tool sprawl, and boosts organizational agility.

The alignment supports Akamai’s strategic partner program goal of building on trusted solutions to move organizations away from reactive patching and toward proactive, platform-based resilience and containment.