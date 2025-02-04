Akamai Earns Prestigious Accolades: Named to the 2025 JUST 100 Rankings, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11th Consecutive Year, and the FTSE4Good for 10th Consecutive Year

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, is proud to announce three significant achievements that reflect its ongoing commitment to responsible, ethical business practices and sustainability leadership.

Akamai has earned a coveted spot in the 2025 JUST 100 Rankings, a recognition that celebrates the company’s dedication to advancing business practices that prioritize corporate responsibility, ethical leadership, and having a positive impact on communities. The JUST 100 Rankings, published by JUST Capital, evaluates companies based on their performance across key areas such as employee compensation, environmental impact, customer satisfaction, and community engagement. Akamai ranked #1 for all internet companies in key categories of 'Workers,' 'Customers,' and ‘Communities.’ This distinction highlights Akamai's efforts to prioritize the interests of stakeholders and to demonstrate leadership in responsible corporate citizenship.

In addition to this prestigious honor, Akamai has again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and the FTSE4Good Index Series, marking the 11th and 10th consecutive years of inclusion, respectively. These achievements underscore Akamai's enduring commitment to ethical principles, setting a high bar for sustainability in the tech industry. Being included in the DJSI and FTSE4Good affirms Akamai's dedication to creating lasting positive impact through its operations and global initiatives that drive sustainability and innovation.

"These recognitions reflect Akamai's commitment to ethical business practices and environmental stewardship," said Mike Mattera, Director of Corporate Sustainability at Akamai. "Our inclusion in the JUST 100, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, and FTSE4Good is a testament to the collective efforts of our employees, customers, and partners in helping us make a meaningful difference in the world. We are proud to continue leading the way in sustainability and responsible business practices, and we remain focused on creating value for all our stakeholders while driving innovation in the global market."

These recognitions highlight Akamai’s ongoing commitment to technology leadership and ethical business practices. With an emphasis on innovation and environmental responsibility, the company is dedicated to its mission to power and protect business online while creating a positive societal impact.

For more information about Akamai's sustainability efforts and commitment to achieving business results the right way, please visit Akamai Corporate Responsibility.