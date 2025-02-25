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Akamai Introduces Managed Container Service for Enterprises to Accelerate Application Development and Deployment

New Service Spans more than 700 Cities and Over 4,300 Points of Presence on World’s Most Distributed Cloud Platform

February 25, 2025 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today announced a Managed Container Service designed for companies that want to deliver better experiences by running workloads closer to users, devices, and sources of data. Significantly advancing Akamai’s cloud computing strategy, the new service is enabled across the 700-plus cities where Akamai servers are located, with more than 4,300 points of presence. Akamai is currently testing Managed Container Service with customer applications in over 100 cities.

“Our new Managed Container Service leverages the entirety of Akamai’s global presence, which means customers can take advantage of Akamai’s 700-plus cities to run and scale their workloads,” said Adam Karon, Akamai COO and GM, Cloud Technology Group. “As with other services on Akamai Cloud, businesses can maintain predictable costs as their applications scale. This is a critical capability as we strive to become a key platform in enterprise multicloud environments.”

Akamai’s Managed Container Service enables businesses to run data-intensive workloads closer to end-users. The solution can take advantage of Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing infrastructure, including GPUs and VPUs, object storage, managed database service, and the full complement of network services. This is important for business critical workloads that serve high volumes of concurrent users while enabling predictable performance. Managed Container Service bundles a customer’s application code together with the related configuration files, libraries, and other dependencies the app requires to run.

“Today’s modern applications require high performance, low latency, and scalability,” said Dave McCarthy, Research VP, IDC. “The Akamai Managed Container Service, part of the Akamai Cloud, underscores Akamai’s commitment to providing enterprises with highly responsive infrastructure for delivering a consistent user experience whether their applications run in a central cloud region or across Akamai’s 4,300 globally distributed cloud and edge locations.”

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the potential benefits of the transaction to Akamai and its customers and management’s expectations regarding new customer additions and customer migration in connection with the transaction. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change as a result of various important factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, including, but not limited to: Akamai being unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the risk that customer migration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the retention of key personnel during the transition period; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; effects of competition, including pricing pressure and changing business models; impact of macroeconomic trends, including economic uncertainty, turmoil in the financial services industry, the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, securities market volatility and monetary supply fluctuations; continuing supply chain and logistics costs, constraints, changes or disruptions; defects or disruptions in Akamai’s products or IT systems, including cyber-attacks, data breaches or malware; changes to economic, political and regulatory conditions in the United States or internationally; and other factors that are discussed in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Akamai does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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