Akamai Launches First NFT Artwork Dynamically Fueled by the Internet

Portrait of Life Online represents humanity’s collective online activity in real time — both the breadth of our digital experiences and the volatility of cyberthreats.

“Akamai is passionate about powering and protecting the infinite possibilities of life online. What better way to convey our central role than through a dynamic portrait of the internet that mirrors our unique view of Internet activity as fueled by billions of people living their life online,” said Kim Salem-Jackson, chief marketing officer, Akamai. “With this NFT, we hope to show a new audience how beautifully complex the internet is and how Akamai is helping create a safer and more connected world.”



Renowned multidisciplinary artist R. Luke DuBois, who is skilled in translating the intersection of art, culture and technology, was selected by Akamai to interpret its vast dataset. DuBois approached the NFT as artwork that can be both seen and heard. By drawing from the Akamai data feed, and incorporating both healthy network activity, such as traffic generated by people checking newsfeeds and streaming videos, and adversarial network activity, such as denial of service attacks on servers, phishing emails and website corruption, the artwork reflects humanity’s multifaceted online footprint.



“Interpreting what the internet means to the world — the good and the bad, its enormous scale and its endless potential — was a challenge that immediately inspired me,” said DuBois. “Working with such a uniquely rich dataset and layering in advanced AI technology, I shaped the artwork to capture the fluid nature of the internet and the humanity behind it.”



The NFT is available exclusively on artist-friendly marketplace Artano, which is run on the Cardano blockchain. Akamai selected Cardano, an environmentally sustainable blockchain, which uses a proof-of-stake system, in which the capital cost comes from stakeholders holding tokens in the system, not from hardware and electricity. The artwork will reflect internet data from Akamai’s global platform for one year, after which it will continue to morph based on an AI prediction of what internet activity will look like over time.



In line with the company’s purpose to make life better for billions of people, billions of times a day, all proceeds from the sale of this NFT will be donated to the Akamai Foundation. The foundation will dedicate the funds to initiatives that support the next generation of life online by providing equal access to quality STEM education and attracting diverse talent to the technology industry.