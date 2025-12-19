Akamai Launches Program to Accelerate Cloud Growth for Independent Software Vendors

“Norsk’s motto is ‘Make Live Easy,’ empowering our customers to build broadcast-grade live video workflows in a fraction of the time and cost typically required. Norsk Studio’s availability on Akamai Cloud offers straightforward access and pricing and the confidence that comes with running on battle-tested infrastructure. The ISV Catalyst partnership program provides additional layers of trust, visibility, and growth opportunities.” – Adrian Roe, CEO and Co-Founder of Norsk

“Our goal has always been to make content protection both powerful and easy, and this partnership does exactly that. Akamai is trusted by nearly every major studio, streamer, and sports organization. By becoming the first watermarking vendor in their ISV Catalyst program, we’re giving those customers a simple way to activate next-generation content security and live-stream piracy protection directly through the infrastructure they already trust.” – Max Eisendrath, CEO and Founder of Redflag AI

“Quality is the cornerstone of SFTPGo, and Akamai Cloud mirrors that with exceptional service robustness and a global data center footprint that puts our services exactly where they need to be. The difference, however, lies in the partnership: the support is incredibly responsive, and the predictable pricing model removes the guesswork, allowing us to scale with confidence.” – Nicola Murino, CEO & Founder of SFTPGo

“Vindral Live has always been focused on future-ready delivery of live video. This means low latency, high quality, with particular emphasis on keeping all viewers in sync. Achieving this at scale requires a robust foundation; infrastructure that is globally available and reliable. Our offerings combined create a complete proposition: next-generation performance scaled out on a backbone with a strong track record.” – Daniel Alinder, CEO at Vindral

"Customers often don't know what they don't know when it comes to protecting critical data. Akamai’s ISV Catalyst program changes that—it gives partners like Myota a trusted pathway to surface solutions customers genuinely need but wouldn't discover on their own. That combination of credibility, reach, and collaboration is exactly what makes this program valuable.” – Gabe Gumbs, President, Myota