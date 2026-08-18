Akamai Named a Microsegmentation Leader

As microsegmentation plays an increasingly critical role in organizations’ broader security initiatives, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2026 report. Forrester evaluated 10 total vendors in the microsegmentation space against 25 criteria. Akamai received the highest scores possible in asset discovery, flow enrichment, visualization, policy administration, public cloud networking enforcement, administrative experience, Zero Trust network access integration, exposure reporting, threat detection and response, innovation, and supporting services and offerings criteria.

The report notes, “Microsegmentation once fit squarely in the realm of on-premises network security and was often considered an undertaking for organizations at higher levels of Zero Trust maturity. As resilience becomes more of a strategic focal point for security and risk pros, microsegmentation can and should play a larger role in organizations’ broader security initiatives, because advancements in the ease of deployment and operation have made microsegmentation suitable for a wider range of organizations, and it can provide important capabilities outside of network security.”

Forrester writes that “Reducing toil is an objective that permeates cybersecurity and is particularly salient in microsegmentation. Akamai is focusing its innovation efforts on creating an autonomous containment platform that requires less toil and expertise while improving the speed and accuracy of policy enforcement. It pairs product capabilities with structured, outcome-based professional services to ensure successful implementations and help organizations secure enterprise AI usage and defend against AI-powered threats.”

Akamai pairs autonomous product capabilities with native threat intelligence and structured, outcome-based professional services. This combination helps security teams protect enterprise AI use, identify exposed assets, and automatically isolate compromised workloads before an incident turns into a major breach.

“For us, being recognized as a Leader in this evaluation reflects our commitment to make segmentation faster and more intuitive for our customers,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Security with Akamai. “In our opinion, the report clearly demonstrates that security teams don’t have to compromise between deep protection and operational simplicity.”

Read more about the Akamai Guardicore Platform and how organizations can achieve their microsegmentation goals.