Akamai Partners with Digital China to Expand Enterprise Security Market and Co-build a Secure Ecosystem

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Digital China, a leading digital transformation partner, to further expand Akamai’s enterprise security solutions in the Chinese market. This partnership enables Digital China to be Akamai’s first enterprise security distribution partner in China. Leveraging this milestone, both companies will collaborate to deliver cutting-edge enterprise security products and solutions from Akamai, coupled with tailored service experiences for Chinese enterprises.

Amidst the global surge in digitization, enterprises are embracing AI, cloud computing, and big data to enhance efficiency. The severity of the global network threat landscape is underscored by enterprises’ substantial investments in cybersecurity, which can be seen in IDC’s latest Worldwide Semiannual Security Spending Guide. In the region, China leads regional security investments, comprising over 40% of total spending in 2024, with a 13.5% five-year CAGR.

The partnership with Digital China encompasses the sales, services, and support of Akamai’s enterprise and network security products. For enterprises in China, Akamai and Digital China will offer microsegmentation-based security solutions tailored to sectors like manufacturing, finance, and technology. These solutions bolster granular protection, safeguard core data, and enable swift responses to cyberthreats. Moreover, for enterprises expanding internationally, Akamai and Digital China provide comprehensive security solutions for various sectors, including ecommerce and media, ensuring protection across their global operations. This collaboration has garnered positive feedback from customers, as it has already delivered robust security protection for domestic automotive enterprises.

“Digital China has been deeply involved in China’s IT construction for more than 20 years. Relying on our extensive partner ecosystem, we provide advanced technology and product solutions to Chinese enterprises. As a leader in network security, Akamai is offering complete network security solutions and in-depth industry insights that will bring comprehensive and reliable security to Chinese enterprises. We are excited about the partnership, and will leverage our cybersecurity resources and services with Akamai to provide Chinese enterprises with world-class security solutions that drive their digital transformation and innovation, ensuring the digital evolution in China,” said Arthur Wang, Co-chairman, CEO of Digital China Group.

“Akamai is committed to bringing the digital experience closer to users while mitigating and preventing threats. Digital China is a leading cloud and digital service provider in China with extensive experience in channel management and localized services in cybersecurity. We are excited to work with Digital China to offer our top-of-the-class network security products and localized services to enterprise users, safeguard digital transformation of Chinese enterprises in both domestic and foreign markets, and deliver a more secure and efficient network environment,” said Sean Li, Vice President and Managing Director, Greater China, Akamai.

Akamai will strengthen its partnership with Digital China to offer expanded network security solutions, aiding enterprise users in overcoming IT challenges, and enhancing operational efficiency and innovation. Additionally, this partnership will bolster Akamai’s partner network, extending its reach in the Chinese market, and provide essential services and innovative technologies to all its end users, ensuring comprehensive, efficient, and localized enterprise network security to keep the online world safe for all.