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Akamai Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2022 Vendor Assessment

Analyst firm cites innovation, breadth of capabilities, developer tools and global services as key strengths in naming Akamai a WW Commercial CDN leader

March 22, 2022 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, has again been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2022 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape noted Akamai’s balanced and comprehensive portfolio, and an appetite for innovation among the capabilities and differentiators that helped position it in the Leaders Category.

“In a digital-first world, delivering great experiences and securing enterprises has become more important than ever,” said Ghassan Abdo, research vice president, IDC. “Akamai is helping enterprises across the full spectrum of compute, delivery, and security. Akamai’s global scope, extensive products and services, developer tooling, and partner network enables it to truly power and protect life online.”

The IDC MarketScape highlighted “Akamai’s balanced and comprehensive portfolio spanning media and web delivery, emerging edge applications, extensive security capabilities, and programmable edge addresses the needs of all enterprise segments and the developer community.” Among the numerous strengths listed, the IDC MarketScape emphasized how “Akamai's appetite for innovation is showcased by the fact that the vendor continues to expand its services and capabilities beyond CDN and leverage innovative technologies such as AI/ML to address new areas like IoT, DevOps, and blockchain.”

“The position that Akamai has been named in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2022 Vendor Assessment is a testament to our customers and the passion and commitment of our team,” said Dr. Tom Leighton, chief executive officer and co-founder, Akamai. “We achieved this position thanks to a customer base that continues to challenge us in the best possible ways and employees who consistently respond at the highest levels. With the addition of Linode, Akamai welcomes a new audience of developers to build, run, deliver, and secure their applications on the world’s most distributed cloud services platform.”

Akamai was also named a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial Content Delivery Network Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44842119, August 2019).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.  

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while delivering comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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