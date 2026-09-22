Akamai Report: Securing Agentic AI Requires Shift to Behavioral Governance

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) visibility gap: Despite the fact that MCP (the protocol that allows AI agents to interact with multiple software systems) enables AI models to execute autonomous multisystem actions, MCP exposure ranks last among current CISO security priorities. This reveals a critical visibility gap, even as security leaders expect rogue AI agents to become a top cyberthreat by 2030.

Despite the fact that MCP (the protocol that allows AI agents to interact with multiple software systems) enables AI models to execute autonomous multisystem actions, MCP exposure ranks last among current CISO security priorities. This reveals a critical visibility gap, even as security leaders expect rogue AI agents to become a top cyberthreat by 2030. Chatbot data leaks: More than 6% of enterprise AI chatbot conversations contain sensitive corporate data — primarily personally identifiable information — with 47% of interactions occurring via unmonitored personal accounts.

More than 6% of enterprise AI chatbot conversations contain sensitive corporate data — primarily personally identifiable information — with 47% of interactions occurring via unmonitored personal accounts. Exploit acceleration: Frontier AI initiatives demonstrate that models can rapidly discover and chain system weaknesses, rendering reactive patching insufficient and mandating real-time edge mitigation.

Frontier AI initiatives demonstrate that models can rapidly discover and chain system weaknesses, rendering reactive patching insufficient and mandating real-time edge mitigation. Browser as the unprotected workspace: More than 40% of enterprise users have installed AI-powered browser extensions, with 25% of these extensions altering permissions within 12 months. These tools are 60% more likely to possess known CVEs than standard extensions.

More than 40% of enterprise users have installed AI-powered browser extensions, with 25% of these extensions altering permissions within 12 months. These tools are 60% more likely to possess known CVEs than standard extensions. Rise of the synthetic customer: As AI agents replace traditional web traffic to drive brand discovery, CISOs must expand protection beyond malware to include generative engine optimization (GEO) metrics: citations, accuracy, sentiment, and bot management.

“AI presents an ‘everything, everywhere, all at once’ moment for the security ecosystem as a whole,” said Boaz Gelbord, Chief Security Officer at Akamai. “You have this triple threat: First, internal usage of AI across the organization, whether that’s AI generated code or leveraging AI productivity tools. Second, you have the integration of AI directly into customer-facing products and cloud workloads, which reshapes your operational risk profile. Third, you have AI-driven attacks targeting the enterprise. Security programs need to adapt to this rapidly evolving reality, and there’s a lot of pressure in the system due to the unprecedented speed of these changes. This is going to be a central topic for boards, customers, and regulators in the foreseeable future.”

“The rise of the agentic web marks a fundamental shift in how business value and operational logic are created,” said Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO of Akamai. “As autonomous AI moves from answering queries to executing multistep business strategies, security leadership must evolve alongside it.”