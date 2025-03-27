Akamai Sharpens Its AI Edge with Launch of Akamai Cloud Inference

Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, today unveiled Akamai Cloud Inference, to usher in a faster, more efficient wave of innovation for organizations looking to turn predictive and large language models (LLMs) into real-world action. Akamai Cloud Inference runs on Akamai Cloud, the world’s most distributed platform, to address escalating limitations of centralized cloud models.

“Getting AI data closer to users and devices is hard, and it’s where legacy clouds struggle,” said Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Cloud Technology Group at Akamai. “While the heavy lifting of training LLMs will continue to happen in big hyperscale data centers, the actionable work of inferencing will take place at the edge where the platform Akamai has built over the past two and a half decades becomes vital for the future of AI and sets us apart from every other cloud provider in the market.”