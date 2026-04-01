Akamai Streamlines Public Sector Technology Acquisition with New State of Montana Data Communications Contract

Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced that the State of Montana awarded the company a new data communications contract vehicle. The agreement streamlines how state and local agencies, as well as educational institutions, can acquire Akamai’s industry-leading security and cloud computing solutions.

Public sector organizations currently face a dual challenge: defending against sophisticated cyberthreats while navigating rigid procurement cycles. This new contract addresses both. It offers a pre-competed, compliance-enabling pathway for government entities to upgrade their infrastructure, serving as a critical alternative to existing solutions.

“Government agencies and schools need immediate access to industry-leading cloud and security tools without the administrative hurdles of traditional bidding,” said Rob San Martin, Vice President, Public Sector, Akamai. “By securing this contract, Akamai is simplifying the roadmap for Montana’s digital leaders. We provide the essential cloud infrastructure and security architecture that both protects citizen data and helps enable government services for resilience, scalability, and performance.”

The contract opens new opportunities for several key groups:

State and local agencies: Meets mandatory “pre-competed” purchasing requirements, allowing for faster deployment of security patches and cloud scale.

Meets mandatory “pre-competed” purchasing requirements, allowing for faster deployment of security patches and cloud scale. Education (K-12 and higher ed): Provides schools with a direct mechanism to modernize campuses and protect student data.

Provides schools with a direct mechanism to modernize campuses and protect student data. Other U.S. states: Offers a competitive, authorized vehicle for any state looking to diversify its technology stack through reciprocal agreements.

Akamai will leverage its partnership with Carahsoft to fulfill orders and provide technical guidance to participating agencies.

“Carahsoft stands ready to help agencies maximize the value of this new contract,” said Andres Azcuna, Sales Director, Carahsoft Technologies. “By adding Akamai’s portfolio to this Montana vehicle, we give our public sector customers a proven, competitive edge in securing their digital transformation initiatives.”

For more information on Akamai’s public sector solutions, visit Akamai.com/PublicSector.