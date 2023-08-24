Akamai Survey Finds Third-Party Defenses Help Reduce Risk from Online Threats

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released the results of a new survey of IT and security professionals on the prevalence and effectiveness of specialized third-party solutions that combat the challenges of malicious bots, account takeover (ATO), third-party scripts, and audience hijacking.

From Bad Bots to Malicious Scripts: The Effectiveness of Specialized Defenses found that not only are these protective technologies prevalent, but the companies using them have seen significant, quantifiable improvement in their ability to mitigate risk and prevent damage to their organizations and customers.

Akamai partnered with Foundry on the report, which surveyed more than 300 global IT and security decision-makers. Respondents were asked about the solutions they had in place for four broad categories of fraud and abuse: malicious bots, ATO attacks, script risks, and audience hijacking.