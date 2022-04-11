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Akamai to Host 2022 Analyst Day

April 11, 2022 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold an in-person Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

When:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Formal presentations will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET

What:
Akamai CEO Tom Leighton, CFO Ed McGowan, and other key leaders will discuss the company’s strategy, market opportunities, and financial model, and may provide forward-looking financial guidance during the presentations.

The event, along with supporting materials, will also be accessible live through the Investor Relations section of Akamai’s website. To register for the event, please click on the link here.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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