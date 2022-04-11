Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that the company will hold an in-person Analyst Day in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

When:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Formal presentations will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. ET

What:

Akamai CEO Tom Leighton, CFO Ed McGowan, and other key leaders will discuss the company’s strategy, market opportunities, and financial model, and may provide forward-looking financial guidance during the presentations.

The event, along with supporting materials, will also be accessible live through the Investor Relations section of Akamai’s website. To register for the event, please click on the link here.