Akamai Welcomes SoftServe to Partner Connect Program

Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced SoftServe, an AI and technology services company with expertise in data and cloud solutions, has joined the Akamai Partner Connect program. SoftServe enables enterprises operating in complex, multicloud environments to unlock their full potential by combining creative thinking, deep sector expertise, and precision engineering to imagine and build what’s next. By utilizing digital engineering, AI mastery, and multicloud optimization, SoftServe provides a streamlined, cost-effective path to digital transformation and edge AI deployment that were previously fragmented across multiple vendors.



SoftServe’s services and offerings include:

Cloud strategy support to optimize compute resources and budget for long-term growth

Custom-built small and large language models and AI inferencing optimized for distributed infrastructure and GPU networks

Advisory and development services for deep and emerging technologies via award-winning advanced tech solutions engineers

“Dealing with multicloud environments shouldn’t be an obstacle to your goals,” said Olga Salaichuk, Vice President of Technology at SoftServe. “By partnering with Akamai, we’re handling the complex back-end tasks for our clients. We want to clear the path so teams can focus on building the next big thing, confident that their AI and cloud strategies are supported by the most distributed platform in the world.”



The collaboration offers AI consulting, digital modernization, and specialized managed services to customers in verticals ranging from high tech, healthcare, and financial services to industrial and manufacturing. It specifically addresses the needs of multicloud enterprises seeking edge AI infrastructure and enterprises requiring secure digital transformation solutions.



“SoftServe is well recognized for its ability to solve the architecture challenges that often stall progress. When we combine their AI expertise with Akamai’s global scale, we’re helping to build a foundation for our customers’ biggest projects,” said Parimal Pandya, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Sales, Akamai. “We’re glad to have them on board as a partner who truly accelerates digital success for their clients.”



To learn more about how Akamai and SoftServe are approaching governed AI inference from edge to cloud, read the blog post and get more data in the white paper.



Akamai and SoftServe are exhibiting at NVIDIA GTC Berlin 2026, October 20–22, where attendees can visit booths 3064 and 7028, respectively, to learn more.