Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) Advances Enterprise Security

Modern enterprise work is no longer confined to fixed assets or physical locations. Instead, it is a continuous stream of interactions — an employee opening a SaaS app, an AI agent calling an API, or a workload reaching across an internal network. Traditional security models designed around zones and perimeters assume assets stay still.

Interaction security flips this paradigm by ensuring security follows the work, applying protection directly at the point of interaction across three domains: the workforce, applications/APIs, and infrastructure. Organizations can now safely accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption by mitigating data exposure and governance risks at the point of interaction.

“Work is a nonstop flow of digital connections,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “With Akamai Workforce Protector, we’re making sure security follows your people and the AI agents they use wherever they go, rather than just guarding an office building. We want to give companies the safety net they need to embrace AI confidently, without slowing down their teams or forcing anyone to change how they get things done.”

Workforce Protector complements existing security investments, addressing critical gaps left by traditional Security Service Edge (SSE), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and data loss prevention (DLP) tools. It integrates seamlessly into Akamai’s broader security portfolio, allowing enterprises to manage workforce, application, and infrastructure security under a unified vision with unmatched performance and reliability. It also leverages Akamai’s vast distributed network to allow enterprises and their users to seamlessly connect to their applications and infrastructure from anywhere at any time.

To learn more about Workforce Protector and how to secure your workforce’s AI interactions, visit the Akamai Workforce Protector page.