Cost Pressures, Viewer Expectations Play Prominently as M&E Businesses Seek Cloud Agility

With M&E, and video streaming services in particular, becoming an increasingly crowded market, businesses are looking to cloud providers to help them improve the customer experience (CX) and retain a competitive advantage. Sixty percent said they have seen or would expect to see CX improvements thanks to cloud investments, and 59% have realized or would expect increased ability to generate and access real-time insights.

“The study helps quantify what we’re hearing from customers and prospects about the current state of their cloud journeys,” said Loewenstein. “They’re under huge pressures to deliver standout customer experiences while operating under intense budgetary constraints.”

“While these challenges are especially pronounced in M&E, they’re shared by businesses in other industries. This is one of the reasons Akamai is taking a fundamentally different approach to cloud computing,” Loewenstein added. “In introducing Akamai Connected Cloud earlier this year, we’ve designed cloud computing services that can help organizations break free of the traditional, centralized clouds, and start building on a more modern, distributed design, unlocking new flexibility and cost savings in the process.”

Click here to access a PDF containing additional data from the research study.