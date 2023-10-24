GlobalLogic and Akamai Announce Partnership to Deliver Enterprise Technology Solutions & Services

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and leader in Digital Engineering services, and Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online announced a strategic partnership intended to make a broad range of enterprise technology solutions available to customers globally. As a member of the Akamai Partner Program, GlobalLogic will design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for customers worldwide leveraging Akamai’s cloud computing services, security, and content delivery network (CDN). GlobalLogic will collaborate with Akamai to offer system integration, managed services, and professional services to mutual customers globally.

Through the partnership, GlobalLogic and Akamai will serve customers across industries including media & entertainment, telecommunications, financial services, automotive and e-commerce, all of which have a well-established need to quickly bring to market high-performing applications where security and cost efficiencies are imperative. GlobalLogic’s end-to-end product engineering and build-at-scale capabilities complement Akamai’s ability to scale, protect, and deliver digital experiences online via its massively distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.



"Bringing together GlobalLogic’s cutting-edge design and delivery of products, platforms and digital experiences with Akamai’s cloud computing and security solutions worldwide, we are shaping the future of digital transformation," said David Wolf, Group Vice President of Communication, Media, and Entertainment at GlobalLogic. “Our strategic partnership is intended to drive modern success to the organizations and customers we serve together."



“Akamai’s partnership with GlobalLogic combines nearly 50 years of building, integrating and scaling enterprise technology solutions to solve complex business challenges,” said Paul Joseph, executive vice president, global sales and services, Akamai. “We’re harnessing that power to help organizations that are building modern applications, which require contemporary approaches to development, cloud computing and security.

