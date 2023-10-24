Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

GlobalLogic and Akamai Announce Partnership to Deliver Enterprise Technology Solutions & Services

Partnership results in enhanced customer offerings powered by Digital Solutions and Cloud

October 24, 2023 Cambridge, MA USA

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and leader in Digital Engineering services, and Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online announced a strategic partnership intended to make a broad range of enterprise technology solutions available to customers globally. As a member of the Akamai Partner Program, GlobalLogic will design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for customers worldwide leveraging Akamai’s cloud computing services, security, and content delivery network (CDN). GlobalLogic will collaborate with Akamai to offer system integration, managed services, and professional services to mutual customers globally.

Through the partnership, GlobalLogic and Akamai will serve customers across industries including media & entertainment, telecommunications, financial services, automotive and e-commerce, all of which have a well-established need to quickly bring to market high-performing applications where security and cost efficiencies are imperative. GlobalLogic’s end-to-end product engineering and build-at-scale capabilities complement Akamai’s ability to scale, protect, and deliver digital experiences online via its massively distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

"Bringing together GlobalLogic’s cutting-edge design and delivery of products, platforms and digital experiences with Akamai’s cloud computing and security solutions worldwide, we are shaping the future of digital transformation," said David Wolf, Group Vice President of Communication, Media, and Entertainment at GlobalLogic. “Our strategic partnership is intended to drive modern success to the organizations and customers we serve together."

“Akamai’s partnership with GlobalLogic combines nearly 50 years of building, integrating and scaling enterprise technology solutions to solve complex business challenges,” said Paul Joseph, executive vice president, global sales and services, Akamai. “We’re harnessing that power to help organizations that are building modern applications, which require contemporary approaches to development, cloud computing and security.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications while delivering comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

Share

Contact the Akamai PR Team

View Press Contacts